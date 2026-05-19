Adames (thumb) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Adames suffered a bruised right thumb after misplaying a groundball in Monday's game, but it won't be enough to keep him from starting Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old slugger has been starting to turn things around at the plate after a slow start to the season, slashing .405/.436/.568 with eight RBI and four runs scored across his last nine games.