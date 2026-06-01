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Giants' Willy Adames: Blasts grand slam

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adames went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Adames' three-hit effort was highlighted by a 108.8 mph grand slam that extended the Giants' lead in the fifth inning. After mustering just a .553 OPS across 25 games in April, the shortstop slashed .292/.325/.504 with 13 extra-base hits (five homers), 17 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base over 28 contests in May. His season line now sits at .243/.281/.426 with 26 extra-base hits (eight homers), 23 RBI, 28 runs and a stolen base through 58 games.

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