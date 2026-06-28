Giants' Willy Adames: Dealing with back spasms

Adames left Sunday's 3-2 win over Atlanta in the top of the eighth inning after his lower back locked up on him, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Adames struck out swinging in his final at-bat of the game in the bottom of the seventh, finishing the day 1-for-4 with three punchouts. He has been dealing with back spasms for about a week according to manager Tony Vitello, and he is also battling the flu. Adames can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener on the road against Diamondbacks.