Giants' Willy Adames: Doubles in win

Adames went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Adames lined a double to left field in the second inning, marking his second two-bagger over the last three games. The veteran shortstop has recorded three doubles in July, during which he's batting just .197 with 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, four home runs and a stolen base in 74 plate appearances. He's now slashing .225/.276/.429 with 50 runs scored, 45 RBI, 18 long balls and two stolen bases across 416 plate appearances on the campaign.