Giants' Willy Adames: Goes yard Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Orioles.
Adames snapped his eight-game home-run drought with a shot to right center field in the top of the third inning, and he'd later add another RBI with a double in the top of the fourth. The veteran shortstop extended his multi-hit streak to four games, and all but one of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's hitting .471 with a 1.500 OPS over that four-game stretch, which is a marked improvement over the .184 average and .560 OPS he posted in the first 10 games of the campaign.
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