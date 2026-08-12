Giants' Willy Adames: IL stint unlikely

Giants manager Tony Vitello said after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros that the back issues Adames has been working through are unlikely to require a stint on the injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Adames has been working through a back injury that he aggravated during the seventh inning of Wednesday's loss. He's set to have at least two days of rest, given that the Giants are off Thursday and that he's likely to held out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies. Christian Koss is in line to see more infield reps for as long as Adames is sidelined.