Adames went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Adames has turned things around lately with six multi-hit efforts over his last nine games. He's gone 15-for-39 (.385) in that span, though just three of those hits have gone for extra bases. The shortstop is batting .235 with a .628 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base over 45 contests. Adames is a three-time 30-homer man, but he needs to convert some of those two-baggers into over-the-wall power.