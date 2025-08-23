Adames went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 5-4 loss against the Brewers.

The shortstop opened the scoring with a blast off Jose Quintana in the first inning and added another solo shot against Aaron Ashby in the eighth, giving the 29-year-old his 21st and 22nd homers on the year. Adames has now gone deep in back-to-back games and recorded his third multi-homer performance of the season. Across 127 contests, he's slashing .224/.312/.410 with 65 RBI, 76 runs scored and six stolen bases.