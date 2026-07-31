Giants' Willy Adames: Logs stolen base in win

Adames went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Adames singled in the second inning before coming around to score. He also reached base on a fielder's choice in the seventh and stole second, logging his fourth stolen base of the season. The veteran shortstop has recorded a hit in six straight games and is now batting .214 with 16 runs scored, 13 RBI, four home runs and three stolen bases across 95 plate appearances in July. Overall, he's slashing .227/.281/.425 with 56 runs scored, 45 RBI and 18 long balls in 437 plate appearances this season.