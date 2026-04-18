Adames went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double in Friday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.

Adames singled in the second inning before coming around to score. The 30-year-old shortstop also hit a double and added another run in the fourth. He has delivered six multi-hit performances over the last 10 games, batting .350 with eight doubles, eight runs scored, three RBI and two long balls across 43 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .269/.321/.513 with 10 runs scored, six RBI and three home runs in 84 plate appearances over 20 games this season.