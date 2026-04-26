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Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's the first day off of the season for Adames, who has gone 1-for-27 with 13 strikeouts over the past six contests. Christian Koss will step in at shortstop while Jung Hoo Lee moves up to the leadoff spot.

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