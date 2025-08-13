Adames went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Adames went hitless for a fourth consecutive game, marking his longest streak without a hit since early June. The 29-year-old shortstop has struggled in August, slashing .111/.184/.244 with five runs scored, four RBI and two home runs across 49 plate appearances. Overall, he's now slashing .225/.311/.396 with 69 runs scored, 61 RBI, 18 home runs and four stolen bases over 508 plate appearances.