Littell pitched a perfect 11th inning to earn the save in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.
Littell was the seventh reliever the Giants deployed in this contest, and he was able to lock things down after Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly put them ahead in the top of the 11th. Littell has covered three scoreless innings in two appearances since returning from an oblique injury Wednesday. He has a 4.59 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings this year, though he's only added one save and three holds as more of a low-leverage reliever. As such, he shouldn't be considered likely to see many additional save chances.