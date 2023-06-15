Gimenez went 0-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Padres.

Gimenez missed a game while dealing with left leg tightness, and he struggled to make an impact here. The second baseman has had an inconsistent June, going 8-for-36 (.222) with a home run, seven RBI and four walks over 12 contests. He should be able to resume his near-everyday role following the brief absence, and he'll look to build on a .239/.303/.360 slash line through 64 games.