Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Gimenez entered Friday with just two hits and no walks over eight games in May. It's been a tough slump for the second baseman but not one that's led to much of a reduction in playing time, as he's sat out just once this month. For the season, he's slashing .231/.301/.346 with two home runs, six stolen bases, eight RBI and 21 runs scored through 36 contests. The triple was his first of the year and the sixth of his career.
