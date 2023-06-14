Gimenez (leg) will play second base and bat sixth in his return to action Wednesday in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gimenez had to be removed from Sunday's game against the Astros due to left leg tightness and didn't play Tuesday following the off day Monday. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go in this one. Gimenez and his teammates will be going up against Aaron Civale.