Walters (shoulder) threw live batting practice Wednesday.
Walters has been out with shoulder stiffness since late February, but he seems to be making progress in his recovery after throwing a bullpen session Sunday and now progressing to live hitters. That being said, there's still no telling if he'll be ready for Opening Day.
