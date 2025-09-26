Guardians' Angel Martinez: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers.
Martinez will begin Friday's festivities on the bench after starting three of the previous four tilts. It will be Daniel Schneemann in center field and batting seventh for the Guardians.
