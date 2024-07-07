Share Video

Martinez will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Martinez had started each of the last three games while the Guardians faced left-handed pitching, going 3-for-8 with two doubles, six walks and three runs. The switch-hitting Martinez will stick in the lineup Sunday against a righty (Hayden Birdsong), though the 22-year-old's opportunities are still expected to be largely limited to left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club.

