Guardians' Angel Martinez: Getting rest Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Martinez will get a breather after making six consecutive starts and going 6-for-24 with two homers, five RBI and a steal in that span. His absence will allow Chase DeLauter to start in right field while Rhys Hoskins serves as Cleveland's designated hitter.
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