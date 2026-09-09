Martinez started in right field and went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Baltimore.

Martinez tripled and scored in the second inning and then singled and scored in the seventh. He made a fourth consecutive start, as Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt navigates around an injury to Chase DeLauter (wrist), who has missed the last four contests. Martinez has rebounded nicely from a three-month slumber that saw him slash .193/.228/.360 over 43 games between May and July. The outfielder is batting .303 (30-for-99) with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 17 RBI over 30 games since Aug. 1.