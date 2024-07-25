Martinez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

The steal was Martinez's first in the majors, coming in his 19th game. Speed has been just a modest part of his game -- he posted between 11 and 13 thefts in each of his three full campaigns in the minors, and he had two steals over 26 games with Triple-A Columbus before his promotion to Cleveland this year. The 22-year-old has a .261/.350/.420 slash line with two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and five doubles over 81 plate appearances, which has been enough for him to earn steady playing time in the Guardians' outfield.