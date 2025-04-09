The Guardians recalled Martinez from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Martinez was batting .344/.324/.531 in his first eight contests with Columbus this season. The 23-year-old switch hitter had made starts at second base, center field and left field with Columbus and will provide manager Stephen Vogt with some versatility.
More News
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Starts at second base•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Not on ALCS roster•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Added to ALDS roster•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Hitting bench in Kwan's return•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Filling in for injured Kwan•