The Guardians recalled Martinez from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Martinez will get his first taste of big-league action, stepping onto the 26-man roster with Gabriel Arias tending to personal matters. The 22-year-old slashed .333/.438/.550 with three homers and a 12.1 percent K rate in 17 games at Columbus. He's likely to provide depth at shortstop, second base and third base while up with the Guardians.