Gose (1-0) earned the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. He struck out four in 1.2 perfect innings.

Gose's longest of five outings this season was also his sharpest. He threw 17 of 24 pitches for the strikes in relief of starter Triston McKenzie. Gose has allowed just one run run with three hits and a walk while striking out eight through five innings this season. The southpaw should continue to pitch in close contests if he keeps having success as he has early in the campaign.