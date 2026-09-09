Gose (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit over one inning.

Gose entered for the 11th with the game tied 3-3 and couldn't keep Arizona off the board. Lourdes Gurriel tripled home automatic runner Ildemaro Vargas to break the tie before Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly provided an insurance run. Only one of the two runs charged to Gose was earned because of the extra-inning runner, but the rally was enough to hand him his first loss of the season and raise his ERA to 1.42. This was the first time in six outings he allowed a run.