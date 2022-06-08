Gose allowed a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning during a 6-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Gose has allowed runs in four of his 14 appearances this season, though he's yet to go through an extended strong stretch. The southpaw has a 4.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 13.1 innings while adding a 1-0 record and a blown save. After initially seeming like a potential high-leverage option, Gose has picked up most of his appearances in middle relief.