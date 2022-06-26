site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Gets breather
Hedges is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With Sunday's contest beginning at 1:40 p.m. ET, Hedges will get the game off after he caught all nine innings of Saturday's 4-2 loss. Luke Maile replaces Hedges behind the dish.
