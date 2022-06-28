The Guardians placed Hedges on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The head injury likely explains why Hedges was withheld from the lineup for back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, even though he's operated as the Guardians' No. 1 backstop throughout the season. Cleveland acquired Sandy Leon from Cincinnati on Tuesday to add some depth behind the plate while Hedges is sidelined, but Luke Maile will likely serve as the Guardians' primary backstop in the short term.