default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Guardians placed Hedges on the 7-day concussion IL on Friday.

Hedges will be eligible to return from the injured list next Friday, though his activation will depend on how quickly he's able to progress through MLB's concussion protocol. While he's out Dom Nunez will come up from Triple-A Columbus to give Cleveland extra depth at catcher.

More News