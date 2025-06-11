Guardians' Austin Hedges: Resumes baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedges (concussion) resumed baseball activities Tuesday, MLB>com reports.
Hedges is progressing after being struck by the backswing of Jazz Chisholm during a game one week ago. He's eligible to come off the 7-day concussion IL on Friday.
