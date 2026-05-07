Hedges went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Royals. He was also caught stealing.

Hedges, a backup catcher, was an unlikely spark in the Guardians' win that snapped a three-game skid. At second base and down 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Hedges took off for third base and narrowly beat the throw for his first successful swipe of the season and 17th of his 12-year MLB career. On the play, Petey Halpin moved from first to second base, setting up a situation where Chase DeLauter's single delivered both runners. Hedges was later cut down trying to steal in the ninth. It was the second time in three starts that Hedges made an impact in a Cleveland win. There are no immediate plans to change the catching depth chart, but Hedges has .311/.360/.467 slash line over 16 games, which compares favorably to starter Bo Naylor's .127/.188/.190 line through 27 contests.