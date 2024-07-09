Rocchio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Rocchio will yield to Daniel Schneemann at shortstop Tuesday after going 0-for-3 in the Guardians' series opener Monday. Rocchio owns a .628 OPS across 266 plate appearances this season.
