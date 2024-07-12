Rocchio is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Rocchio will give way to the lefty-hitting Daniel Schneemann at shortstop with righty Taj Bradley on the mound for Tampa Bay. Rocchio went hitless in nine at-bats during the Guardians' four-game series against Detroit that finished Thursday.
