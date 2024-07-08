Carrasco yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings during a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four in the win over San Francisco.

Carrasco served up a two-run shot to Michael Conforto in the second inning and gave up another run in the third. Carrasco has delivered at least five innings in five straight starts, registering a 4.67 ERA during that span. He's given up at least one homer in four straight appearances and has been tagged with 14 long balls over his last 12 starts. Carrasco owns a 5.22 ERA with a 65:25 K:BB through 81 innings. His next start is projected to be in Tampa Bay.