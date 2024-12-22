The Guardians signed Santana to a one-year, $12-million contract Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Santana's signing came shortly after Cleveland traded Josh Naylor to Arizona for pitcher Slade Cecconi, so Santana appears set to take over as the starter at first base for the Guardians. The $12-million contract represents a nice pay raise for the veteran slugger, who joined Minnesota on a one-year $5.25 million dollar deal last February and enjoyed a solid campaign with a .748 OPS -- his highest since 2019 -- while slugging 23 homers and notching 71 RBI over 594 plate appearances. Santana is nearing the end of his career -- he'll turn 39 years old in April -- but should provide a decent amount of run production in the middle of Cleveland's lineup while serving as a bridge to the team's future.