The Guardians have extended DeLauter an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

DeLauter is one of the most physically gifted outfield prospects in baseball but had a tough time with injuries again in 2024, as he was limited to just 39 games because of foot and hamstring problems. He's hit .317/.387/.517 over 406 plate appearances during his time in the minors and appears close to being big-league ready if he can stay on the field. DeLauter could have an outside shot at an Opening Day roster spot if he has a big spring.