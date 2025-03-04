DeLauter will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

DeLauter has been limited to only 96 minor-league games since being taken in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, mostly due to nagging foot problems. Now, he has an additional injury to deal with that will delay his development further. If he was healthy, DeLauter would be a good bet to debut for Cleveland this season -- perhaps sooner rather than later -- but his 2025 status now has more uncertainty associated with it.