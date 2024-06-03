Schneemann went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

Schneemann made his major-league debut Sunday, and it didn't take him long to add a couple other milestones. He produced a two-run double in his first at-bat, providing all of the Guardians' run production in the contest. The 27-year-old is likely to take on a utility role -- he started at second base Sunday but likely won't see much time there with Andres Gimenez in a starting role at the keystone. Schneemann's best paths to playing time will likely be right field or shortstop, as Will Brennan and Brayan Rocchio haven't hit particularly well despite seeing large roles this season.