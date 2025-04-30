Schneemann will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

At least temporarily, Schneemann seems to have supplanted the struggling Brayan Rocchio for a regular spot in Cleveland's middle infield. For the second straight day, Rocchio finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Pablo Lopez), while Schneemann has now been included in the lineup in five of the last six matchups with righties. According to Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, manager Stephen Vogt implied the hotter bat in Schneemann, who is slashing .379/.419/.586 dating back to April 13.