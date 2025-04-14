Schneemann went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Schneemann was involved in a "little league" home run in the second inning when his run-producing double led to an errant throw, allowing him to score. The double snapped an 0-for-15 run for Schneeman, who has just two hits and is batting .091.