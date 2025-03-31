Schneemann is not in the Guardians' lineup against the Padres on Monday.
The lefty-hitting Schneemann will begin Monday's game in the dugout due to the Padres sending southpaw Kyle Hart to the mound. Gabriel Arias will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
