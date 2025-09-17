Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Detroit.
Schneemann had started the last three games and nine of the last 10 tilts, but he'll begin Wednesday's contest on the bench. Nolan Jones will patrol center field and bat seventh for the Guardians.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Three-hit performance in win•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Pops two-run double in win•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Sitting against lefty opener•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Goes deep in loss•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Placed on paternity list•