Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Placed on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians placed Schneemann on the paternity list Monday.
Schneemann will likely miss all three games of his team's three-game set against the Rays that begins Monday as he welcomes a new addition to the family. Will Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Schneemann's spot on the active roster.
