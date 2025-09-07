Schneemann started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rays. He was also caught stealing.

Schneemann was integral to the win, which vaulted Cleveland above Tampa Bay in the postseason chase. He popped a two-run, bases-loaded double to left-center to put the Guardians on top in the fourth inning. He later led off the ninth with a single and scored the game-winning run. The offense came out of nowhere for Schneemann, who entered the contest on a 1-for-25 run over the previous eight games.