The Guardians reinstated Schneemann from the paternity list Thursday.

After missing the entirety of Cleveland's last series against Tampa Bay while spending time with his expanded family, Schneemann will return in time for the beginning of a stretch that sees the Guardians play 16 games in 16 days. He'll reclaim his role as the team's third baseman against right-handed starters and take the roster spot of Carlos Santana, who was released in a corresponding move.