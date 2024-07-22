Schneemann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Schneemann has been a regular for the Guardians in a super utility role, but the left-handed batter will begin this one on the bench with Detroit starting southpaw Tarik Skubal. He could be a candidate to enter mid-game if Cleveland is able to force the Tigers to turn to a righty in their bullpen.
