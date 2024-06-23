Schneemann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Schneemann has hit both of his homers this season over his last five games. The 26-year-old continues to find ways into the lineup -- he's hitting .297 with a .990 OPS over 45 plate appearances since he was called up June 2. He's primarily seen time in center field and at third base and shortstop, and his defensive versatility should help him continue to carve out decent playing time, though he's unlikely to get a majority of the reps at any one position.