Fry (elbow) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Orioles.

Fry's status heading into the series opener in Baltimore was somewhat murky after he was forced out of Sunday's 6-5 win over Toronto with right elbow inflammation, but the 29-year-old is apparently feeling well enough to stick in the lineup Monday in a non-defensive role. Once the elbow issue fully subsides, expect Fry to mix in behind the plate and in the corner outfield along with at DH as the Guardians make a concerted effort to keep his productive bat in the lineup.