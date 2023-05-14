Morgan (2-0) allowed two unearned runs on one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the win Saturday over the Angels.

Morgan surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to Zach Neto after Matt Thaiss reached on an error in the eighth inning. The Guardians then rallied ahead in their half of the frame to help Morgan pick up his second win in 14 appearances. He's allowed four runs (two earned) over his last 4.1 innings, but he's still been fairly consistent in a versatile role. The right-hander has a 1.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18:4 K:BB, one save and two holds through 17 innings.